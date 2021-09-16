How gestational diabetes can affect mother and child 

Dr Prabha Ramakrishna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gestational diabetes, a form of high blood sugar affecting pregnant women, developing around 20 to 24 weeks of pregnancy among women who weren’t diabetic earlier, has emerged to be one of the major public health problems in the country with a reported prevalence rate between 4.6 per cent to a whopping 14 per cent in urban areas. What is worrisome is the fact that gestational diabetes is associated with long-term maternal and fatal adverse outcomes. Evidence shows that gestational diabetes increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney condition and cancer. It can lead to obesity, overweight, insulin resistance and anomalies related to neurocognitive development among children.

How can it affect the baby?

Excessive birth weight: More than normal blood sugar in mothers may result in their babies to grow too large. This may cause various complications at the time of birth like the baby becoming wedged in the birth canal, birth injuries or a C-section birth.

Early or preterm birth: Gestational diabetes may increase the chance of early labour among women and delivery before the due date. Premature delivery may result in several complications in the baby, sometimes claiming life. Serious breathing difficulties: Babies born early to gestational diabetic mothers might find it difficult to breathe after birth.

Low blood sugar or hypoglycemia: At times babies born to mothers with gestational diabetes may have low blood sugar just after birth. This may cause severe episodes of seizures in the baby. Proper feeding and glucose solutions can return the baby’s blood sugar level to normal. Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes in later life: Babies of mothers with gestational diabetes are at a very high risk of developing obesity and Type 2 Diabetes later in life.

Stillbirth: If gestational diabetes is not treated, it may result in the baby’s death either before or shortly after birth.

How can it affect the mother?

High blood pressure and preeclampsia: The disease may spike the risk of high blood pressure and also preeclampsia, that can be fatal to both the mother and the baby.

Having a C-section delivery: Mothers with gestational diabetes are more likely to have a C-section delivery instead of normal delivery.

Diabetes in future: Mothers with gestational diabetes are more likely to get it again during a future pregnancy, even causing Type 2 diabetes as they get older.

Prevention

Eat healthy: Go for foods which are rich in fibre and low in fat and calories. Have more fruits, veggies and whole grains. Keep variety in your diet and watch portion sizes.

Remain active: Exercising before and during pregnancies may work wonders in preventing gestational diabetes. 30 minutes of moderate exercise, brisk daily walk, swimming, riding a bike can be of great help.

Start pregnancy at a healthy weight: When you are planning a pregnancy, make sure you have a healthy body weight.

Do not gain more weight than recommended: Gaining a little weight during pregnancy is normal but putting on excessive weight may increase the risk of gestational diabetes. Hence watch out for your body weight throughout pregnancy.

(The writer is senior consultant - obstetrics & gynaecology, Sakra World Hospital)