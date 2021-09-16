STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

More foreigners held in Bengaluru under drug laws

Nigerians account for majority of arrests in Bengaluru for trafficking narcotics 

Published: 16th September 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of foreigners arrested by the City police under drug trafficking laws has tripled since 2019 and a majority of the accused are of African origin. Official statistics show that as on September 12, the City police have arrested 114 foreign nationals under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as against 84 foreigners in 2020 and 38 in 2019. 

A majority of the accused are from Nigeria. This year, out of the 114 foreigners arrested, 70 are from Nigeria. Last year, out of the 84 held, 45 were from Nigeria and in 2019, out of the 38 foreigners arrested, 19 were from that country.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that there are a lot of foreigners who have come here for genuine purposes like studies, medical reasons, tourism, etc. “But some have come under adverse notice after indulging in organised criminal activities like drug trafficking, cybercrime and prostitution. Some of them are repeat offenders. They are arrested and when they are let out on bail, they go back to their criminal activities,” he pointed out. 

Apart from Nigerians, nationals from Congo, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Uganda, Guinea, South Africa, Kenya, Cameroon, Somalia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal have also been arrested under the NDPS Act. Bengaluru North and East divisions have lot of pockets where most of the foreign nationals stay. Some of them are living in violation of visa conditions and indulge in organised crime. They are arrested, and after being enlarged on bail, they go back to their nefarious activities because bail conditions do not allow them to leave the country. 

The City police are cracking down on landlords, who rent out their premises to foreigners without any valid documents. In a special drive, those found staying in violation of their visa conditions are being produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and sent to the foreigners’ detention centre in Nelamangala. Two Congolese nationals — Ndasi Didier (26) and Buheshe Bahogwerhe Vinny (27) were recently produced before the FRRO and have been lodged in the centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Drugs
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp