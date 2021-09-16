Pain point

Dr Anand P Rao By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) is one of the most common chronic joint diseases in children. Approximately 10-20 per cent of JIA patients are diagnosed with systemic onset JIA (SJIA). The condition is also known as Still’s Disease. It is characterised by the presence of fever, joint pain with swelling and salmon pink rashes that are transient. The condition affects both boys and girls, equally. It may affect children of all ages at any point during their childhood.

SYMPTOMS

As mentioned, children with this disease present with a fever, joint pain, swelling and transient salmon pink rashes. SJIA can be complicated by a condition known as macrophage activation syndrome which is rare but a potentially fatal complication. Uncontrolled SJIA can result in damage to joints resulting in pain, thereby limiting movement. Children affected by this can have stunted growth.

DIAGNOSIS

SJIA can be difficult to diagnose as the symptoms of this condition overlap with other infections. There are no tests to diagnose this condition, and clinicians have to rely on experience while examining patients suspected of SJIA.

TREATMENT

The aim of the treatment is to control the disease until a natural long-lasting remission comes into play. Doctors start the therapy with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. If the patient fails to respond, doctors initiate corticosteroids along with steroid-sparing agents. Although corticosteroids are effective in managing the symptoms, they may have some side effects like weight gain and mood swings. The treatment of SJIA has been revolutionised by the advent of biological response modifiers which block the interleukin 6 and interleukin 1 which mediate the disease. (The writer is consultant - paediatric rheumatologist, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road)