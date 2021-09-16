STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pain point

Systemic Onset Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis can be difficult to diagnose as the general symptoms of this condition overlap with other childhood infections 
 

Published: 16th September 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Anand P Rao
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) is one of the most common chronic joint diseases in children. Approximately 10-20 per cent of JIA patients are diagnosed with systemic onset JIA (SJIA). The condition is also known as Still’s Disease. It is characterised by the presence of fever, joint pain with swelling and salmon pink rashes that are transient. The condition affects both boys and girls, equally. It may affect children of all ages at any point during their childhood. 

SYMPTOMS
As mentioned, children with this disease present with a fever, joint pain, swelling and transient salmon pink rashes. SJIA can be complicated by a condition known as macrophage activation syndrome which is rare but a potentially fatal complication. Uncontrolled SJIA can result in damage to joints resulting in pain, thereby limiting movement. Children affected by this can have stunted growth.

DIAGNOSIS
SJIA can be difficult to diagnose as the symptoms of this condition overlap with other  infections. There are no tests to diagnose this condition, and clinicians have to rely on experience while examining patients suspected of SJIA. 

TREATMENT
The aim of the treatment is to control the disease until a natural long-lasting remission comes into play. Doctors start the therapy with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. If the patient fails to respond, doctors initiate corticosteroids along with steroid-sparing agents. Although corticosteroids are effective in managing the symptoms, they may have some side effects like weight gain and mood swings. The treatment of SJIA has been revolutionised by the advent of biological response modifiers which block the interleukin 6 and interleukin 1 which mediate the disease. (The writer is consultant - paediatric rheumatologist, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp