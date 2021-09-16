STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 2 crore worth drugs seized after Bengaluru police bust narcotics lab, African national held

The Nigerian residing at Bettadasanapura in Electronic City here, who had reportedly come into the country on a student visa, was arrested by sleuths of the Central Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Wing.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Police have busted a narcotics laboratory here allegedly being run by an African national and seized synthetic drugs valued at about Rs two crore.

"Narco Lab" detected by CCB...some putting their chemistry knowledge to misuse!!CCB arrest African drug peddler manufacturing MDMA drugs..supplied it by concealing in shoe sole..4 Kgs MDMA worth Rs 2 cr seized..also apparatus, chemicals,reqd for MDMA synthesis seized," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil tweeted.

The man was operating the lab in a rented house along with his accomplices who are now absconding. "They used to ship MDMA crystals (synthetic drugs) concealed in shoe-sole by post/ courier to New Zealand and other countries," CCB officials said.

"We have seized four kg of MDMA crystals from the house which was kept for selling within India and overseas. This is a first-of-its-kind case in Bengaluru where such drugs of international standard were manufactured," a CCB official said.

Comments

