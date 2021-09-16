Wedding belle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Head to the JW Marriott, Bengaluru, to attend Hi Life Brides of India, presented by Hi Life Exhibition. It is India’s trendsetter in fashion and lifestyle exhibitions. The two-day show will offer a vibrant platform for top brands in wedding wear and bridal essentials to showcase their creativity.

Designed to be fun and inspiring with a touch of luxury and elegance, Hi Life Brides Of India offers brides a range of choices in jewellery and apparels. Whether you are looking for traditional wedding wear or contemporary outfits, this event offers all of them under one roof. Hi Life Brides of India will be taking place on September 16 and 17, at JW Marriott, Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.