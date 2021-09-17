17-year-old kills self with pistol in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped at Airforce bus station after a 17-year-old boy shot himself with a pistol at Sadashivanagar on Friday early morning. Morning walkers who noticed the incident alerted the police.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Bhandari, son of a retired hawaldar in the army living in Gangenahalli. The victim was a second year pre-university student in the army school.

A senior police officer said "a pistol has been recovered from the spot and a single bullet was fired from the scene of crime. The bullet pierced into the right side of the forehead and exited from the left".

The firearm, with which he shot himself, is now identified as a licensed weapon, Indian Ordnance Country-made Pistol, that his father has had since his retirement in 2017. The family hail from Uttarakhand and settled in Bengaluru.

"The pistol was kept in the almirah when he walked out from the house and the parents told before the police that he was trained to use the pistol. He used to go for morning walking regularly and left home by 3.30 am and sat at the bus-stand for a while shot himself around 6.00 am. FSL team conducted spot mahazar and police began the probe after shifting the body for the postmortem.

The police is yet to ascertain the exact reason which led him to take the extreme step, however he might have a fight with someone over a trivial issue or was under the stress over academic before he walked out with a weapon. He was a rank student in 10th class, the police officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).