STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

17-year-old kills self with pistol in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Bhandari, son of a retired hawaldar in the army living in Gangenahalli, Bengaluru.

Published: 17th September 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Pistol

The police is yet to ascertain the exact reason which led him to take the extreme step. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped at Airforce bus station after a 17-year-old boy shot himself with a pistol at Sadashivanagar on Friday early morning. Morning walkers who noticed the incident alerted the police. 

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Bhandari, son of a retired hawaldar in the army living in Gangenahalli. The victim was a second year pre-university student in the army school.

A senior police officer said "a pistol has been recovered from the spot and a single bullet was fired from the scene of crime. The bullet pierced into the right side of the forehead and exited from the left".  

The firearm, with which he shot himself, is now identified as a licensed weapon, Indian Ordnance Country-made Pistol, that his father has had since his retirement in 2017. The family hail from Uttarakhand and settled in Bengaluru.

"The pistol was kept in the almirah when he walked out from the house and the parents told before the police that he was trained to use the pistol. He used to go for morning walking regularly and left home by 3.30 am and sat at the bus-stand for a while shot himself around 6.00 am. FSL team conducted spot mahazar and police began the probe after shifting the body for the postmortem.

The police is yet to ascertain the exact reason which led him to take the extreme step, however he might have a fight with someone over a trivial issue or was under the stress over academic before he walked out with a weapon. He was a rank student in 10th class, the police officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Crimes Bengaluru Police
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp