STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mega vaccine drive today in Karnataka

Around 12,700 government sites, 300 private sites and 14,666 sessions have been planned for the drive.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Bengaluru

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state planning to execute a mega vaccination mela on Friday (September 17), 34 lakh doses of Covid vaccines have been dispatched to districts which will reach all government vaccination centres. 

Around 12,700 government sites, 300 private sites and 14,666 sessions have been planned for the drive. Districts have been given targets based on population to be vaccinated, second doses due, with focus on priority groups.

Districts have also roped in support from medical colleges, nursing schools and private hospitals. Necessary preparations like micro-plan, deputing teams and IEC activities have been made, while support of other departments have also been obtained. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp