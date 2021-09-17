Mega vaccine drive today in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state planning to execute a mega vaccination mela on Friday (September 17), 34 lakh doses of Covid vaccines have been dispatched to districts which will reach all government vaccination centres.

Around 12,700 government sites, 300 private sites and 14,666 sessions have been planned for the drive. Districts have been given targets based on population to be vaccinated, second doses due, with focus on priority groups.

Districts have also roped in support from medical colleges, nursing schools and private hospitals. Necessary preparations like micro-plan, deputing teams and IEC activities have been made, while support of other departments have also been obtained.