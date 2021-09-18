STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Three cyber conmen traced to Haryana, held for SIM racket

During investigations, the team found that miscreants were using SIM cards that were obtained by giving fake documents.

Published: 18th September 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Hacking, Cyber Crime, Spyware

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major hunt for cyber criminals, the CID Cyber Crime police have nabbed three people who activated SIM cards and e-wallets, and sold them to cybercrime racketeers across the country. Their involvement is established in over 3,900 cases across India.

With a sharp rise in cases in which miscreants befriended gullible victims on social media and later extorted them by making video calls, capturing private images and videos by luring them to strip, cybercrime sleuths started analysing the cases to get to the root of the issue.

During investigations, the team found that miscreants were using SIM cards that were obtained by giving fake documents. “A detailed investigation was done to trace the persons who were supplying SIM cards to them, and based on digital evidence, the accused were traced to Haryana. The police team visited Nuh, Punhana, Ghurwali and other places in Haryana, and nabbed three persons from a remote village, despite facing strong resentment from local residents,” an official release said. It is learnt that two police staffers was assaulted by residents during the operation.

The arrested are Mohammed Mujahid, Mohammed Ikbal and Asif. Mujahid is a graduate and obtained several point-of-sale agencies/retailership from a leading mobile service provider by providing fake documents. Ikbal was running a computer centre and created fake Aadhaar cards, while Asif, who has studied PU, is a sub-agent for Mujahid and other retailers and supplied photographs of people to create fake documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber Crime
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp