Three cyber conmen traced to Haryana, held for SIM racket

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major hunt for cyber criminals, the CID Cyber Crime police have nabbed three people who activated SIM cards and e-wallets, and sold them to cybercrime racketeers across the country. Their involvement is established in over 3,900 cases across India.

With a sharp rise in cases in which miscreants befriended gullible victims on social media and later extorted them by making video calls, capturing private images and videos by luring them to strip, cybercrime sleuths started analysing the cases to get to the root of the issue.

During investigations, the team found that miscreants were using SIM cards that were obtained by giving fake documents. “A detailed investigation was done to trace the persons who were supplying SIM cards to them, and based on digital evidence, the accused were traced to Haryana. The police team visited Nuh, Punhana, Ghurwali and other places in Haryana, and nabbed three persons from a remote village, despite facing strong resentment from local residents,” an official release said. It is learnt that two police staffers was assaulted by residents during the operation.

The arrested are Mohammed Mujahid, Mohammed Ikbal and Asif. Mujahid is a graduate and obtained several point-of-sale agencies/retailership from a leading mobile service provider by providing fake documents. Ikbal was running a computer centre and created fake Aadhaar cards, while Asif, who has studied PU, is a sub-agent for Mujahid and other retailers and supplied photographs of people to create fake documents.