BBMP wants to give flu vaccine to all children

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Working on the suggestion of the paediatric committee and Technical Advisory Committee, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and health department will soon send a proposal to the government on giving mandatory flu vaccine to all children.

While paediatricians are individually administering doses, and many parents are coming forward and demanding vaccination, many others are not. To cover all children and reduce the chances of flu and viral infections, and safeguard them from Covid-19 till a vaccine is launched, it has been suggested to give children the flu vaccine. Also, as some experts and doctors have accepted the proposal, many others state that it is not required.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told the media on Friday said experts from both committees will send a proposal, that will be discussed with the government before a final decision is taken. As the number of children with viral infections is going up, a Covid-19 test has been made mandatory for those who have symptoms for more than two days. This will put all doubts to rest, and is an added precautionary measure, Gupta said.