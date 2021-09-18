BDA stops khata issuance to plot owners

Express News Service

BENGALURU: House and site owners of Bangalore Development Authority’s MKS Layout at Doddakallasandra, off Kanakapura Road, have been running from pillar to post to get their khata certificates for the last two years. The local BDA office at Banashankari has stopped issuing them stating it had received directions from the Urban Development Department (UDD) to do so, a claim that the latter has denied in writing to a Right to Information (RTI) application.

The layout was meant for BDA C and D category employees in 2006 -2007 with two phases created for 759 sites-- one at Doddakallasandra and another at Linga Devanahalli. Harish K, an HR professional in a private firm is among those 15 people who are desperately waiting for their Katha certificates. “I bought a 30x40 sqft site in 2019 for B96 lakh. On November 2, 2019, I applied for khata for my site after completing the registration process. I am yet to get the certificate. The same applies to others too.”

“After providing a home loan, banks give only a maximum of 18 months time to begin construction. Now, the bank has converted it into a personal loan and we are charged 18% interest instead of 8%,” he added.

Revenue Officer, BDA, Banashankari, Gnanyesh told TNIE, “I joined recently and was told about oral orders from the UDD. I have forwarded the files to the secretary for clearance. If I get clearance, I will

issue khatas to the homeowners.”