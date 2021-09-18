STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA stops khata issuance to plot owners

The layout was meant for BDA C and D category employees in 2006 -2007 with two phases created for 759 sites-- one at Doddakallasandra and another at Linga Devanahalli.

Published: 18th September 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

One of the sites at MKS Layout awaits khata certificate

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: House and site owners of Bangalore Development Authority’s MKS Layout at Doddakallasandra, off Kanakapura Road, have been running from pillar to post to get their khata certificates for the last two years. The local BDA office at Banashankari has stopped issuing them stating it had received directions from the Urban Development Department (UDD) to do so, a claim that the latter has denied in writing to a Right to Information (RTI) application. 

The layout was meant for BDA C and D category employees in 2006 -2007 with two phases created for 759 sites-- one at Doddakallasandra and another at Linga Devanahalli. Harish K, an HR professional in a private firm is among those 15 people who are desperately waiting for their Katha certificates. “I bought a 30x40 sqft site in 2019 for B96 lakh. On November 2, 2019, I applied for khata for my site after completing the registration process. I am yet to get the certificate. The same applies to others too.”

 “After providing a home loan, banks give only a maximum of 18 months time to begin construction. Now, the bank has converted it into a personal loan and we are charged 18% interest instead of 8%,” he added.
Revenue Officer, BDA, Banashankari, Gnanyesh told TNIE, “I joined recently and was told about oral orders from the UDD. I have forwarded the files to the secretary for clearance. If I get clearance, I will
issue khatas to the homeowners.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp