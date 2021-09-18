Striking a chord

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: They started by cutting the trees and building big factories.” “My town’s been rearranged.” “Everything is changing in the blink of an eye.” These are the lyrics of the remastered track of Thomas Itty’s song titled Bangalore, which is now trending on WhatsApp groups and on old Bengaluru groups on social media. Itty, who lived in Bengaluru until he moved to New York in 1988, released his song earlier this week, hardly anticipating the overwhelming reaction.

“I sat down recently to give the song I wrote two years ago a new feel and style. I added a couple of tracks, made a video and uploaded it on Facebook on Sept 12. My friend shared it on WhatsApp groups and before I knew it, people from across the world were calling me. I, honestly, did not expect such a reception,” says Itty, a marketing professional, adding that this song is inspired from his novel Bangalore Baloneys, which is a mix of music and literature.

From Rex Theatre on Brigade Road to the Cash Pharmacy building on St Mark’s Road, Itty, a resident of Cambridge Layout, believes the ‘town has been rearranged’ and new Bengaluru lacks the old charm. “I grew up walking on Commercial Street, MG Road, Brigade Road, and used to cycle to Bishop Cotton Boys’ School,” says Itty, recalling that Bengaluru back in the day had large houses, empty lots and tonnes of greenery. With much change and heritage buildings dwindling, Itty’s music is an attempt to strike a chord with old Bengalureans. “I really miss the Bangalore I grew up in which is what my song conveys too,” says Itty, who also released a track to mark the 9/11 anniversary.

Itty believes that his songs are always introspective in style. Having had a keen interest in music since the age of 17, he continues to pursue it as a hobby. “I have been writing songs since my teens and my first album was titled the Dark Edge of the Light. I always adopted an introspective style of writing songs where I pen down my thoughts and add a universal aspect to it to make it relatable. The thought behind the latest release was the changing nature of Bengaluru and my love for the city,” says Itty.