STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority's MKS Layout residents stage protest demanding kathas for property

It has been nearly two years since they have not been given the khatas, thus preventing many owners from carrying out construction works on their sites, and causing them much financial strain.

Published: 19th September 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Site owners of BDA's MKS Layout in Bengaluru's Doddakallasandra staged a protest

Site owners of BDA's MKS Layout in Bengaluru's Doddakallasandra staged a protest. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sital and houseowners in the Bangalore Development Authority's MKS Layout in Doddakallasandra on Saturday dressed in black staged a silent protest inside the BDA Head Office at Palace Guttahalli demanding issual of khatas.

It has been nearly two years since they have been given the same preventing many of them from carrying out any construction work on their sites and causing them much financial strain.

Nearly 50 residents with banners stating `Negligent BDA officials' today stood in the middle of the office between 3 pm and 5 pm.  Later they met BDA officials who have assured them that their issue would be looked into at the earliest.

The New Indian Express had in its Saturday edition highlighted the sufferings of the houseowners who have been running from pillar to post for nearly two years to get their khata certificates. Arvind Desai, one of the participants told The New Indian Express, "We met Deputy Secretary-I  NN Madhu who has assured resolution of the issue within a fortnight."

Explaining the background why they were suffering, a protestor requesting anonymity said that they belonged to MKS Layout Phase-I and were being penalised for problems in MKS Layout Phase-II at Linga Devanahalli.

"The then president of the BDA Employees Association, Bettegowda sold the Common Amenity sites meant for BDA employees to other individuals," he alleged. Some retired BDA employees have filed a case against him. No mistake has been done by any of us and we are genuine BDA site buyers struggling to get hold of our kathas," he added.

BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said he had no knowledge about the issue.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority MKS Layout Doddakallasandra BDA protest Khatas Palace Guttahalli
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp