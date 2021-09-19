Bangalore Development Authority's MKS Layout residents stage protest demanding kathas for property

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sital and houseowners in the Bangalore Development Authority's MKS Layout in Doddakallasandra on Saturday dressed in black staged a silent protest inside the BDA Head Office at Palace Guttahalli demanding issual of khatas.

It has been nearly two years since they have been given the same preventing many of them from carrying out any construction work on their sites and causing them much financial strain.

Nearly 50 residents with banners stating `Negligent BDA officials' today stood in the middle of the office between 3 pm and 5 pm. Later they met BDA officials who have assured them that their issue would be looked into at the earliest.

The New Indian Express had in its Saturday edition highlighted the sufferings of the houseowners who have been running from pillar to post for nearly two years to get their khata certificates. Arvind Desai, one of the participants told The New Indian Express, "We met Deputy Secretary-I NN Madhu who has assured resolution of the issue within a fortnight."

Explaining the background why they were suffering, a protestor requesting anonymity said that they belonged to MKS Layout Phase-I and were being penalised for problems in MKS Layout Phase-II at Linga Devanahalli.

"The then president of the BDA Employees Association, Bettegowda sold the Common Amenity sites meant for BDA employees to other individuals," he alleged. Some retired BDA employees have filed a case against him. No mistake has been done by any of us and we are genuine BDA site buyers struggling to get hold of our kathas," he added.

BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said he had no knowledge about the issue.