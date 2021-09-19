Bowl of goodness: Bengaluru-based rooftop lounge bar Mirage launches ‘Ramen Ritual’

Aslam Gafoor By

BENGALURU: Mirage is a glamorous rooftop lounge bar and restaurant in the heart of namma Bengaluru, where you can indulge in the best of bar mixology and a gourmet spread of Asian and South American food.

The colourful aquatic interiors replete with a Medusa mural, fish scales and twinkling star lights makes a perfect setting to soak in the city’s lovely weather and the beautiful skyline.

All through this month, the restaurant is turning up the heat with a unique ‘Ramen Ritual’ of flavourful broth bowls, each one making a complete meal in itself.

Originating in Japan, ramen noodle soups are delightfully wholesome comfort food to be enjoyed anytime, whether you are in the mood for something spicy, savoury or both.

What has become Japan’s unofficial national dish, ramen travelled from China to Japan in mid-1800s. Since then, the soup has gone from a cheap, fast-meal option to a dish worthy of Michelin stars.

Mirage Chef Vinayak has conceptualised a menu of six slurpy ramen bowls with premium quality ingredients of veggies, meats and seafood.

Our favourites include the Karashi Su Miso Bean Curd with marinated tofu, green chilli miso broth and wakame; the Buldak Bowl with Korean barbecue grilled chicken, kimchi broth, cucumber and scallion kimchi, and the Tom Kha Spider with coconut and seafood broth topped with soft shell crab tempura and bamboo shoots.

The other three ramen bowls are the Kobashi Niwatori with spicy grilled chicken, the Tonkatsu with roast pork belly and the Tenderloin Yakiniku with hot and sour grilled tenderloin.

All soups are assembled with ramen noodles and topped with scallions, crispy garlic, sautéed vegetables and soft boiled egg for the non-vegetarians.

The Ramen Ritual is ongoing for lunch and dinner until October 7.

Fact File

Ramen bowl priced at Rs 550+ onwards.

Mirage, 6th Floor, 1 Sobha, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru.

For reservations: 9538941981.

(The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast)