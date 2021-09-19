Citizens object to CM heading transport body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens and civic experts have red-flagged a proposal to have the Chief Minister as the head of the Bangalore Metropolitian Land Transport Authority, contending the he may not be able to devote time for it.

The Bangalore Metropolitian Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill, prepared by the Department of Urban Land Transport, is yet to be tabled in the legislature., Citizens pointed out that this body too may become like the Metropolitan Planning Commission, also headed by the CM, but little or no work has taken place.

They demanded that instead, an additional chief secretary of the UDD or someone in equivalent rank be appointed as head. “I have no problem with the CM holding the post as there will be power, but does the CM have time? This will become like any other agency. The city needs funds to improve cycling, pedestrian facilities and bring all mobility agencies together. The purpose of BMLTA should not be lost,” said Bengaluru Bicycle Mayor Satya Shankaran.