Husband blames wife for shocking suicide pact

Shankar told the police that Bharathi had asked him to donate Rs 10 lakh to an Ashram, while he had given Rs 20 lakh to his son Madhu Sagar to open a bar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Byadarahalli police, who have been probing the suspected suicide of five members of a family, on Saturday questioned the head of the family, Hallagere Shankar, while he filed a case against his wife Bharathi for likely provocation of other members of the family to end their lives.

Shankar told the police that Bharathi had asked him to donate Rs 10 lakh to an Ashram, while he had given Rs 20 lakh to his son Madhu Sagar to open a bar. A few months ago, Bharathi and his daughter Sindhurani had attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills after he tried to convince Sindhurani to go back to her husband’s house.

The Rajajinagar police had intervened and Shankar was forced to write an apology letter. On Saturday, the postmortems were conducted on Saturday and bodies handed over to relatives. The police also recovered a diary from Madhu Sagar.

