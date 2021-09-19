STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taking note: Bengaluru student pens book on stories of Indian women from 12 states

The book uncovers the suppressed feelings of common Indian women and redefines financial independence to encompass issues going beyond monetary limitations.

With conversations about gender roles, education, marriage, inheritance, and workplaces, the book delves into multiple constraints for women. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : What are the influential factors that restrict women’s financial independence?” This key question led Nikita, a Class 12 student from Canadian International School, to pen a book, ‘Blooming: Unfiltered Stories of Indian Women’s Struggles with Financial Independence’, a non-fiction work highlighting women’s struggles to attain financial independence.

Discussions in the book are founded on the raw stories of real Indian women from across 12 states who volunteered with their experiences with the hopes of highlighting the struggles of numerous other women like themselves.

With conversations about gender roles, education, marriage, inheritance, and workplaces, the book delves into multiple constraints for women.

“In many families, the women don’t work but men do. I wanted to understand the effects of this gender gap in a larger way. In the course of my research, I came across vast quantitative data, but I was inspired more by the qualitative stories that backed the numbers up. I am volunteering with Florence, an app that focuses on increasing loan funding to women."

"Their initiative is enhancing financial independence of women to further empower and support them in start-up initiatives. I am interested in continuing advocacy on women’s financial literacy and independence with them,” says Nikita, who has helped with marketing and also hosted workshops for their applicants and customers on financial literacy at Florence.

She has been researching financial literacy on her own, and she took an online course from Penn State, which helped her build the modules for her workshops.

Nikita then modified the modules to meet the needs of Indian women she was working with.

