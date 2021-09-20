Bengaluru civic polls yet to be scheduled but parties trying to make their presence felt

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state government has held that the issue of the Bengaluru corporation elections is still pending in the Supreme Court, political parties have started work to make their presence felt.

While the BJP is working on contesting elections under the Modi brand, the Congress leadership has directed partymen to make their presence felt on the ground.

"Modi is the brand name for elections, including the corporation elections. So far nothing has been decided on how to contest it, but it will done under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok. They will be the face of the elections in the city," said a BJP corporator. He added that there was no need to worry as everything will be under control.

The Congress is working under the guidance of two leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Both have directed former corporators and MLAs to be recognised by all citizens and implement their Abhaya Hasta scheme, under which economically weaker sections affected by the pandemic are given ration, medicines and financial assistance.

"We have been told to work on the ground and become a recognised face among citizens. Those who have not performed will be replaced with new faces in the upcoming elections. Even as the matter is still in the court, work has started to strengthen the party from the grassroot level. The best way to win elections is to be in the public eye so each corporator or MLA is spending money from his pocket to help people in the scheme. Depending upon their capacity, they are spending Rs 2000-10,000 per person, per family," said a Congress leader.

In the meantime, former corporators from the JD(S) are adopting a wait and watch policy. Also, new parties like the AAP and Bengaluru Nava Nirmana are taking up local issues and staging protests to be known among the public.

"We have 12 constituencies in Bengaluru and we are working on them, so that we don't lose these seats. Nothing has yet been decided on a coalition with JD(S) or any other party. But for a majority, it is the final step. Since the BBMP administration is stating that elections are being scheduled for December, time is only ticking," a former Congress corporator said.