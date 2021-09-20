Bengaluru: Drama outside police station as mob demands custody of POCSO case accused  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed at Sanjaynagar police station on Sunday night, when a mob gathered outside the station, demanding that a man accused of sexual assault on a minor girl, be handed over to them.

On Sunday evening, a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 25-year-old neighbour, who took her out of her house on the pretext of showing videos on his mobile phone.

The incident came to light when the girl returned home and the parents noticed her behaviour. They alerted the police and the accused, who hails from West Bengal and works as a labourer here, was arrested immediately and taken to the police station.

The residents started gathering in front of the police station and the number rose to over 500.

They demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

Following this, senior police officers rushed to the spot to pacify the agitators, who did not budge. Additional police forces were also deployed.

Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh also reached the police station and spoke to the protesters.

Members of a pro-Kannada organisation joined the protests. After more than two hours, the protesters withdrew the protest, following an assurance by officers and the MLA that stringent action will be initiated against the accused.