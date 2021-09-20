Bengaluru: RV university to start courses as per National Education Policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RV University (RVU) will begin postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) courses from September 20. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the university will offer three interdisciplinary courses for Design, Economics and Finance, and Liberal Arts and Science.

The university is offering 100 per cent scholarships to students who lost one or both parents to Covid-19.

Students will be covered under this scholarship in its three schools dealing with Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics, and Finance. These scholarships will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.

As per the institute, students will be exposed to the real world through immersive programmes, case studies, field visits, live projects, and summer as well as autumn internships.

In addition to several UG and PG programmes, RVU is offering full-time and part-time Ph.D. programmes in the areas of Law, Social Sciences, Design, Economics, Finance, Management, Film Studies and Public Policy, it added. Prof Y.S.R.

Murthy, Founding Vice-Chancellor, RV University, Bengaluru said, RVU is proud to offer world-class education in contemporary streams sought by today’s generation.

“We have a limited number of seats left and urge students to avail this opportunity before the admission closes.”

Prof Dwarika Prasad Uniyal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Founding Dean, School of Economics and Finance, RVU, assured the institute is equipped to conduct both online and offline classes.

100 scholarships were given in August 2021