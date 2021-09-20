STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: RV university to start courses as per National Education Policy

The university is offering 100 per cent scholarships to students who lost one or both parents to Covid-19. 

Published: 20th September 2021 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RV University (RVU) will begin postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) courses from September 20. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the university will offer three interdisciplinary courses for Design, Economics and Finance, and Liberal Arts and Science.  

The university is offering 100 per cent scholarships to students who lost one or both parents to Covid-19.

Students will be covered under this scholarship in its three schools dealing with Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics, and Finance. These scholarships will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.

As per the institute, students will be exposed to the real world through immersive programmes, case studies, field visits, live projects, and summer as well as autumn internships.

In addition to several UG and PG programmes, RVU is offering full-time and part-time Ph.D. programmes in the areas of Law, Social Sciences, Design, Economics, Finance, Management, Film Studies and Public Policy, it added. Prof Y.S.R.

Murthy, Founding Vice-Chancellor, RV University, Bengaluru said, RVU is proud to offer world-class education in contemporary streams sought by today’s generation.

“We have a limited number of seats left and urge students to avail this opportunity before the admission closes.”

Prof Dwarika Prasad Uniyal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Founding Dean, School of Economics and Finance, RVU, assured the institute is equipped to conduct both online and offline classes. 

100% scholarships to students who  lost one or both parents to Covid-19.

100 scholarships were given in August 2021

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RV University National Education Policy
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp