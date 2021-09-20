Bengaluru: Tension grips Sanjaynagar police station as mob demands to hand over accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High-drama prevailed at Sanjaynagar police station on Sunday night, as a mob gathered in front of the station demanding that an accused involved in a sexual assault of a minor girl case be handed over to them.

On Sunday evening, a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 25-year-old neighbour, who took her on the pretext of showing videos on his mobile phone. The incident came to light when the girl returned home and the parents noticed her. They alerted the police about the incident and the accused, who hails from West Bengal and worked as a labourer here, was arrested immediately and brought to the police station.

The residents, who came to know about the incident, started gathering in front of the police station and the numbers rose. Over 500 people gathered in front of the station and demanded that the accused should be handed over to them. Following this, senior police officers rushed to the spot, and additional police deployment was made.

Senior officers tried to pacify the protesters but the agitators did not budge. MLA Byrathi Suresh also rushed to the police station and spoke to the protestors. Members of a pro-Kannada organisation also joined the protests alleging that cases of sexual assaults were on a rise in the state. After more than two hours, the protestors withdrew the protest following an assurance by officers and the MLA that stringent action will be initiated against the accused.

DCP (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena said the accused and the survivor will be subjected to medical tests and further action will be initiated based on the reports.