Need to strike balance between nature, development: Bangalore University V-C

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing on the need to strike an equilibrium between nature and development, Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof Venugopal K R said, “The universe is a nice composition of environment for the existence of diverse life.

He was speaking to students after inaugurating the ‘Ozone Day’ programme to observe the 75th year of Independence organised by the university’s Department of Environment Science.

Prof T R Subramanya, Dean, CMR University School of Legal Studies and former vice-chancellor of the Karnataka State Law University, delivered a special lecture, and enlightened students on various court judgments and principles of treaties regarding the environment.

The programme concluded with the planting of saplings by various guests. Department chairperson Dr B C Nagaraj presided over the programme and welcomed the gathering.

Dr K L Prakash, Associate Professor, delivered the vote of thanks. Professors from other departments, guest faculty, research scholars and students were present.