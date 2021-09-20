STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need to strike balance between nature, development: Bangalore University V-C

He was speaking to students after inaugurating the ‘Ozone Day’ programme to observe the 75th year of Independence organised by the university’s Department of Environment Science.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing on the need to strike an equilibrium between nature and development, Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof Venugopal K R said, “The universe is a nice composition of environment for the existence of diverse life.

Prof T R Subramanya, Dean, CMR University School of Legal Studies and former vice-chancellor of the Karnataka State Law University, delivered a special lecture, and enlightened students on various court judgments and principles of treaties regarding the environment.

The programme concluded with the planting of saplings by various guests. Department chairperson Dr B C Nagaraj  presided over the programme and welcomed the gathering.

Dr K L Prakash, Associate Professor, delivered the vote of thanks. Professors from other departments, guest faculty, research scholars and students were present.

