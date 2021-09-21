STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt lecturers protest, demand increment 

About a hundred lecturers of government pre-university colleges protested at the Karnataka Examination Authority office on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: About a hundred lecturers of government pre-university colleges protested at the Karnataka Examination Authority office on Monday. “We’ve been protesting for the eighth year in a row,” said one of the lecturers in his 50’s. With a few more years left for retirement, these lecturers rue that they have not received the five-yearly increment for two terms, so when they retire, they will have a lower salary slab. Talking to TNIE, they complained that they are being paid less than high school teachers and sought the government’s intervention. 

These lecturers were promoted from high school teachers. “In the guise of promotion, the government has managed to save money in its kitty. We will not get the one in five years’ incentive hike for the first two years of being a pre-university college lecturer,” said lecturers, who gathered from various parts of the state.

Yogesh from the Karnataka State PU College Lecturers Association, said, “High school teachers get an incentive every five years starting from the tenth year of service. However, if a school teacher who either attained a masters degree (correspondence) or had a masters degree when joining as a teacher, takes a promotion after 10 years, he or she will have to forgo increment at a PUC level for two terms (10 years). The increment starts at their 15th year as PU college lecturer, as per the norm, and we seek a redressal from the government,” he said.

