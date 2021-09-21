STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA files supplementary chargesheet against FICN trafficker in Bengaluru

The case was registered in Bengaluru after three persons were arrested with FICN with a face value of Rs 4,34,000, the NIA official said.

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGULURU: The NIA on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special court here against an accused for his alleged involvement in smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), an official said.

Jahiruddin Sk, who was arrested in June from West Bengal's Malda by the National Investigation Agency, has been charged with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the supplementary chargesheet, he said.

The case was registered in Bengaluru after three persons were arrested with FICN with a face value of Rs 4,34,000, the NIA official said.

The NIA re-registered the case in September 2018 and charge-sheeted seven accused in the case.

Jahiruddin, along with his associates, had hatched a larger conspiracy for procuring, smuggling, transporting and exchanging of FICN at various places in India, the NIA official said.

He used to procure high denomination FICN in huge quantity from Abdul Kadir and others and supply them to Sabiruddin and Sajjad Ali, the official said, adding that a trial in the case is continuing against the earlier charge-sheeted accused.

