No cutoff marks for engineering courses this year

There will be no cutoff marks for CET students opting for engineering courses.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering aspirants on their way to an exam centre

Representational imag. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be no cutoff marks for CET students opting for engineering courses. As many as 1.83 lakh students are eligible for engineering seats this year -- a substantial increase over the previous year, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said. The CET were held from August 28-30 at 530 centres across the state -- while 2,01,834 candidates had applied, 1,93,447 candidates had appeared for it. 

Of 1.09 lakh engineering seats in the state, the government will fill 54,000 seats through CET, he said. Last year, 20,000 seats fell vacant. This year, marks are based only on CET, and the Class 12 exam marks will have no bearing on the result. However, asked if there is a cutoff based on which marks will be entered for engineering courses, Narayan said there was none, and students would be selected on first come-first serve basis. 

Of the 12 Covid-positive students who wrote the examination, two secured high ranks in engineering -- Imran Ahmed of Hassan secured rank 2193, and Abhinav Hebbar got 2266. The next step of admissions -- document verification -- will begin on September 30 at the respective district headquarters. Candidates are required to keep their original documents ready.

Results of 7,000 students have been withheld, the major reason being non-submission of marks cards by over 6,000 students. Meanwhile, the decision on engineering course fee hike is yet to be taken, he said, adding that a meeting on this is scheduled for September 27.

TAGS
engineering Karnataka
