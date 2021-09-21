Where Bengal meets Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is no stranger to an inclusive culture, with the city always witnessing large-scale celebrations of various festivals. With Durga Puja, a 10-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, around the corner, the Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur and HSR Area (BARSHA) — known for its annual Durga Puja festivities — is introducing a different theme this year to mark the festival.

Calling it ‘Where Rural Bengal meets Rural Karnataka’, the organisers have themed the festival around the cultural marvels of Karnataka and West Bengal. This event will see a grand display of Karnataka-style art and architecture blending in with the cultural elements of West Bengal. From roof tiles inspired by Karnataka’s architecture style to kulo inspired by Bengal’s tradition, this year’s pujo aims to closely knit the customs of both the states. The event will be organised at a conventional hall in HSR Layout.

Priyanka Sinha Roy, one of the organisers of the event, says that this year’s celebration is more thematic compared to previous editions and focuses on highlighting the origins of Durga Puja, which ‘rose from the rural regions of Bengal, which then extended to the cities’. “Since we are hosting the event in Karnataka, we wanted to give the event a village-style look, representing the structures of both the states,” says Roy.

According to the organisers, the Durga idol will be placed in a structure measuring around 30ft in length and 13ft in height. The structure is made of bamboo and includes roof tiles sourced from local vendors. The shelter will also display some of the Chitarra works which is a type of folk art native to Karnataka. “This event is a marriage between two cultures. The central portion of the structure where the idol will be placed will represent rural Bengal, while the two sides of the canopy will represent Karnataka,” says Ambaar Mitra, president of BARSHA.

As fear of third wave looms large, the organisers have beefed up the health protocols to ensure safety during the 10-day event. A festival that usually draws hundreds of devotees, the organisers are staring at a lull celebration. “The fear of a third wave exists and we are keeping our guest count at a minimum. We are also having very few music performances that will be streamed online. The work on the idol and the structure is still under progress. We are just keeping our fingers crossed,” says Mitra.

