Covid-19: Bengaluru’s R value at 1.06, experts call for high vigil

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While India’s effective reproduction number (R value) for Covid dropped from 0.92 from 0.98 last week which is a good sign, Namma Bengaluru has shown an increase in the R value from 0.98-1.06 between September 14 and 21.

Experts in Bengaluru stressed the need to keep a watch on the number of cases and maintain high vigilance, while following Covid-appropriate behaviour. The R value refers to the rapidity with which the virus spreads. If it is below one, it shows that a region is doing right in terms of pandemic management.

If the value is more than one, it means that an infected patient can spread the virus to more than one person. According to data from the Institute of Mathematical Science (IMSc) in Chennai, Karnataka as a whole is doing well with a low R value as it has seen a decline from 0.99 to 0.95 last week. 

‘Maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour’

But five cities in the country — Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai -- have shown an increase. Experts from Bengaluru said that the city must ensure high vigilance. “What’s important is to check if there’s a consistent rise in R value. As of now, it is not a cause of concern. Bengaluru has been doing well, both in terms of vaccination and cases.

However, we need to continuously monitor the cases and hospital admissions,” said Dr Giridhar Babu, an epidemiologist from the Public Health Foundation of India and member of the Technical Advisory Committee. Experts also pointed out that the case fatality rate and test positivity rate should be tracked.

“In the city, with the public transport being allowed, where crowding is high, there is definitely a high risk of transmission. We need to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Travellers coming from other states should be checked to prevent the virus spread,” said Dr Anoop Amarnath, Member of Critical Care Support Team (CCST), and Head of Scientific Board and Chairman-Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospitals. “While hospital admissions have been low and the city seems to be doing well, we should not let our guards down. We should increase the vaccination and cover more people,” he added.

