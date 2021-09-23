BA in French is now available in this Bengaluru college. Check here

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what may be the first of this kind initiative in Karnataka, the Multidisciplinary Constituent College for Women, which will begin this academic year in line with the National Education Policy 2020, will introduce French, not as a language but as a core subject.

This is in line with the multidisciplinary aspect that NEP wants to establish in all institutes, officials from the university said.

BA in French is offered in other states, and JNU, Delhi, one of the premier institutes in the country.

The Multidisciplinary Constituent College for Women will also run certificate courses in foreign languages, where Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Spanish will be taught thrice a week.

The college caters to female pupils and of the 280 seats that the college is offering, 51 applications have already been gotten. Although the deadline was at night, the last day for applications has been postponed to October 11, announced Lingaraju Gandhi, vice-chancellor of Bangalore City University, to which the constituent college belongs.

ALSO READ | Karnataka gets first college to be modelled around NEP-2020

He thanked the government for providing the land, buildings, and permissions for running the college, which is important for the development of the university.

Among other courses offered at the college are BSc in home science, BVA in graphic design, animation design, BA in journalism.

The college at present has no sanctioned posts, and it was earlier said that faculty would be diverted there. However, Gandhi on Thursday said that the process for recruitment of these posts had started and applications were received.

The classes in this college will be made smart -- the government's help will be sought in also distributing tablet-PC's to some students here. The assessment which will be 70 percent theory and 30 percent practical component will try to mark students for the latter based on project learning, extempore, quiz, etc. The aim is to have a 50:50 ratio for theory and practical, Gandhi said.

This college too will have multiple entries and exit options and in case a student completed four years of studies, will be eligible for a Ph.D. too, he said.

Students will be allowed to obtain 40 percent of their credits through approved online courses.

Gandhi said that eventually, most of the programmes in the college will be carried on with collaborations with industry --- they would provide hands-on training and internship.

