Bengaluru cab driver arrested for ‘raping’ passenger, pleads innocence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old cab driver was arrested by the Jeevanbima Nagar police on Wednesday on charges of rape following a complaint from a woman passenger. The woman, from Jharkhand, works as a manager at a hotel in the city. She was taken to Bowring Hospital for medical tests soon after the FIR was registered, the police said.

A senior police officer said in the complaint, the woman stated that she booked the cab at 3.30 am from her friend’s place at HSR Layout to her house at Murugeshpalya.

“On the way, she fell asleep. When she woke up, she found the cabbie lying on top of her and the cab was at an isolated place. She pushed him and managed to escape. She then reached her house and approached the police,” the officer said.

The cab driver was arrested from his house in Avalahalli. During interrogation, he told the police that he had not touched the woman, but she had a fight with him over payment.