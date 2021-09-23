Persistent pain

Dr Maj Pankaj N Surange By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everyone experiences aches and pains at one time or the other. However, some pain can continue for weeks and months due to underlying health condition. Any pain that lasts more than three months is considered chronic pain. Long-lasting pain can affect any part of the body. It can be of many types, including joint pain (impacting knee, shoulder, neck, etc), lower back pain, slipped disc, spondylitis or sciatica, neurology pain, migraine, facial pain, rheumatic pain, and cancer pain. It may range from a mild ache or burning sensation to a shooting pain, a feeling of stiffness or squeezing, or a stinging or throbbing sensation.

Chronic pain is much more common than one would think, and its incidence is increasing worldwide. A survey by the Indian Society for Study of Pain found that 23 per cent of the Indian population suffers from it. There has been a gradual rise in the number of older people in society due to rising life expectancy. The younger population too is getting affected, mainly due to leading a sedentary lifestyle. There is a higher prevalence of chronic pain in females. Pain prevalence increases steeply beyond the age of 65 years. The commonest cause of chronic pain is spinal pain and joint pain. Arthritis, degenerative conditions of the spine, and cancer pain are the most common contributors.

Chronic pain is clearly emerging as a significant public health problem. It will exert an increasing social and economic toll in the next two decades with significant spending on surgical treatment and hospitalizsation. Chronic pain can interfere with one’s social life, daily activities like working or exercising, taking care of oneself and the family, or leading an independent lifestyle. It can also give rise to depression or anxiety and sleeping problems.

For most cases of chronic pain, less invasive interventions (called interventional pain management) are better alternatives to open surgical methods as they involve much less risk and trauma to patient. They are also much safer and don’t require hospital admission. Since most of the procedures can be done in a day care setting, the cost can be reduced to almost half compared to conventional surgeries. Patients can go back home the same day. Early interventions not only relieve pain, but also reduce morbidity and improve quality of life.

Patients suffering from back pain, slipped disc, disc bulge, sciatica etc are treated with less invasive techniques like ozone discectomy, percutaneous disc decompression and endoscopic discectomy where a small scope is inserted to remove the herniated portion of the disc. Patients suffering from arthritis of the joints are managed with regenerative interventions in their early stages to prevent progression. Pain in advanced arthritis of knee, shoulder, hip and spinal joints is managed with radiofrequency procedures. Nerve pain, including neuralgia and neuropathic pain, is managed with medication and neurolytic procedures. All these procedures are done under local anaesthesia and patients are discharged the same day.

With better understanding of chronic pain and technological advancement, pain physicians can now control chronic pain adequately. In most cases, it can even be cured. However, prevention is the best medicine. (The writer is managing director and CEO, Interventional Pain and Spine Centre)

