Doubting wife’s fidelity, realtor slits her throat

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at their house in Annapurneshwari Nagar on Wednesday.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at their house in Annapurneshwari Nagar on Wednesday. The accused, Kantharaju (39), absconded after committing the crime. He was allegedly suspecting her fidelity. 

The deceased has been identified as Roopa, and the couple have an 8-year-old son. Kantharaju is a realtor, who also runs a finance company in Arogya Layout. A senior police officer said the incident took place around 4 pm. Roopa had just attended a phone call. Her husband reportedly checked her call records and picked a fight with her, suspecting her fidelity.

In a fit of rage, he grabbed a kitchen knife and slit her throat. He locked the door from outside and fled the spot. After a while, their son returned home from tuition and opened the door of his house, only to find the lifeless body of his mother. He called his grandparents, and the Annapurneshwarnagar police were alerted. 

Based on a complaint by Roopa’s parents, a case of murder has been registered against Kantharaju, who was also named in a double murder case in 2005 and jailed. He came out on bail in 2011 and married Roopa. Efforts are on to nab him, the police officer added.

For representational purposes
  • Mohit
    Persons committing double murder comes out on bail
    17 hours ago reply
