STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

History’s heroes

On the 103rd Haifa Day celebrations, The Mysore Lancers Heritage Foundation gives an
account of the unsung warriors who defeated the Ottoman Empire in World War I

Published: 25th September 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mysore Lancers at the ‘Wreath-laying Ceremony’ on the 103rd anniversary of Haifa Day celebrations | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bullock carts, dogs and horses...these were some of the ‘weapons’ that the Mysore Lancers possessed to fight against the Ottoman Empire. To highlight the significance and efforts of the Mysore Lance regiment in liberating Haifa, a port city in Israel from the invaders between 1914 and 1918, The Mysore Lance Heritage Foundation held a ‘Wreath-laying Ceremony’ on the 103rd anniversary of Haifa Day, on Thursday. According to Udaya Raghunath Birje, great-grandson of Raghunatha Rao Birje, who served in the Mysore Lancers, it was only during the centenary celebrations in 2019, that the foundation started actively tracing the other descendants of the Mysore Lancers.

“The Mysore Lancers Haifa Memorial was built in JC Nagar during the pre-Independence era. Although we pass by it on an everyday basis, we hardly notice the ‘Roll of Honour’ etched on the memorial. We want to extensively spread the stories of valour and bravery of our forefathers and make this movement known among youngsters,” says Birje, who has also submitted a memorandum to education minister BC Nagesh to include the contribution of the Mysore Lancer s in WWI in his tory textbooks.

The story of the Mysore Lancers and their presence during the onset of World War I, dates back to over a century ago. According to Yashaswini Sharma, a noted historian and architect, the 15th Cavalry Brigade of the British Empire consisted of the Imperial Service Troops from the princely states of Hyderabad, Mysore, Patiala, Alwar and Jodhpur. They were asked to liberate Haifa, a port city in Israel from the Ottoman Empire. Their task at hand was to protect the Suez Canal in 1915, and liberate Haifa, Aleppo, Syria, Damascus, Tigris Aleppo from the Ottoman Empire, who fought with machinemade guns while they only used spades and spears.

painting of the Mysore Lancers (right)
and Jodhpur Lancers | RAJA CHANDRA URS

As the story goes, despite fighting with bare minimum resources, it was the horses that came to their rescue. Horses being particularly good at mountain warfare, helped the soldiers at Mount Carmel, dodge the attacks of machine guns. This gave them a strategic advantage over the enemies.

According to a memorandum presented by the foundation, the Mysore Lancers included 29 officers, 444 non-commissioned officers with 528 horses, 49 mules and 132 followers. They were under the command of Chamaraj Urs Bahadur; and the then Maharaja of Mysore, Nalvadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar sent his brother-in-law, Col. J. Desaraj Urs, the chief commandant of the Mysore State Troops, as his personal representative.

The great-grandson of Col. J Desaraj Urs, Yogendra Urs, who is also a commercial pilot says, “It is absolutely sad that history books don’t include these iconic moments. I am proud that my great-grandfather was part of a historical moment that was the turning point of WWI.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp