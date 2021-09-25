Mechanism in place for voter list issues, Karnataka HC told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday disposed a public interest litigation filed by Whitefield Rising, a citizen group, highlighting a grievance that voters have not been included in the voters’ list in Bengaluru.

Stating that any aggrieved person does have a remedy under the Representation of the People Act and Registration of Electors Rules, or can file a writ petition, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the authorities concerned to adhere to the provisions of the Act and Rules, and the time frame provided.

The counsel of the Election Commission of India (ECI) drew the court’s attention to the Act and the Rules for the electoral list. He also submitted that a detailed mechanism was in place for restoration and deletion of names from the constituency. It was also said that the process was slow, but now it is in place with ECI issuing communications on Sept 13 and 14, 2021, regarding additions and deletions of names from the electoral list.

Any aggrieved person has a remedy in case of non-inclusion and inclusion in the voters’ list, the ECI counsel told the court.