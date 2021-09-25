Seven injured as boiler explodes in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the third major fire accident in four days in and around Bengaluru, a boiler exploded injuring seven workers at a chemical factory in Attibele Industrial Area near Anekal on Friday afternoon. Three injured in the incident that occurred at Lake Chemicals Pvt Ltd are said to be critical.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 1.15 pm. The powerful explosion shot a 40-kg metal cap of the boiler into the air and it fell on the premises of a neighbouring factory. Two buildings adjacent to Lake Chemicals were damaged.

As it was lunch time, most of the 80 workers in the shift were out. The seven injured were among the few were working inside when the boiler exploded. The company had stocked chemicals to manufacture medicines. Some iron rods kept next to the boiler fell on the workers.

A team of experts from the pollution control board conducted inspection. “Based on their report, we will file a case against the management. Meanwhile, the villagers and gram panchayat members of Inchagere and Vaddarapalya alleged that the blast occurred due to negligence of the company and that a similar accident had taken place a few years ago,” a senior investigating officer said.

The critically injured workers have been identified as Suryanath from Assam, Jnanavelu from Tamil Nadu and Munegowda of Anekal. Four others who sustained burns were discharged after first aid. Passersby complained of breathlessness due to smoke, and they had to be rescued by locals who took them to a safe distance. Forensic experts and fire and emergency personnel, who doused the fire within an hour-and-a-half, said the most likely cause of the explosion could be a short circuit or a technical snag in the boiler. The experts collected samples from the spot, a police officer added.

Friday’s accident follows Tuesday’s explosion at an apartment in Devarachikkanahalli and the Thursday blast at a godown in New Tharagupet in VV Puram. Both those incidents claimed two lives each.

When TNIE tried contacting the company officials at its Shivajinagar office, they refused to talk, and said the manager had rushed to the spot.

POOR MAINTENANCE

TN Appachu, Chief Electrical Inspector to the government, said poor maintenance of electrical ducts and negligence of the building owners usually causes electrical short circuits. He said every duct in each floor should be sealed and it is mandatory to install Moulded Case Circuit Breakers in flats to avoid such fire mishaps.