STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru institute alumnus bags National Social Scheme award

The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of NSS Day on September 24 in New Delhi. 

Published: 26th September 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sirish Govardhan

Sirish Govardhan

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sirish Govardhan, an alumnus and National Social Scheme (NSS) volunteer of KS Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, was honoured with the prestigious NSS National Award for 2019-20. The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of NSS Day on September 24 in New Delhi. 

Govardhan was awarded for his exemplary work in blood donation and afforestation. He was also recognised for collecting Rs 1.53 lakh for two NGOs by undertaking a solo cycle ride of 2,000km from Bengaluru and for his idea on water conservation that was pitched in 2018. 

Along with Govardhan, Bindya L, an NSS volunteer of Govinda Das Degree College in Mangaluru, too received the award. “It is after six years that someone from Karnataka has got the award in the boy’s category and after four years in the girl’s category. It is also for the first time that a boy and a girl received the award together,” said Govardhan, who graduated from KSIT in 2020. 

Govardhan explained that each college sends its best volunteers with details of their works to the universities. “There are 25 to 26 universities in Karnataka and the state nominates two boys and girls. Out of this, the Centre chooses top 30,” he said. 

“Normally, NSS students from urban areas are not popular because they are considered as people who help in organising blood donation camps and assist government departments, but this award will help recognise the hard work  NSS volunteers put in,” said Vinay K, another student. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Social Scheme
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp