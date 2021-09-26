Bengaluru institute alumnus bags National Social Scheme award

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sirish Govardhan, an alumnus and National Social Scheme (NSS) volunteer of KS Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, was honoured with the prestigious NSS National Award for 2019-20. The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of NSS Day on September 24 in New Delhi.

Govardhan was awarded for his exemplary work in blood donation and afforestation. He was also recognised for collecting Rs 1.53 lakh for two NGOs by undertaking a solo cycle ride of 2,000km from Bengaluru and for his idea on water conservation that was pitched in 2018.

Along with Govardhan, Bindya L, an NSS volunteer of Govinda Das Degree College in Mangaluru, too received the award. “It is after six years that someone from Karnataka has got the award in the boy’s category and after four years in the girl’s category. It is also for the first time that a boy and a girl received the award together,” said Govardhan, who graduated from KSIT in 2020.

Govardhan explained that each college sends its best volunteers with details of their works to the universities. “There are 25 to 26 universities in Karnataka and the state nominates two boys and girls. Out of this, the Centre chooses top 30,” he said.

“Normally, NSS students from urban areas are not popular because they are considered as people who help in organising blood donation camps and assist government departments, but this award will help recognise the hard work NSS volunteers put in,” said Vinay K, another student.