Property row claims a life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A realtor hacked to death by a gang of five in Avalahalli police limits on Saturday. The incident occurred in broad daylight and was captured on CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

The deceased has been identified as Kulla Venkatesh, a resident of Margondanahalli. A senior police officer said the incident took place in the afternoon when Venkatesh was on the way to his office on his bike. The gang came in an auto rickshaw and attacked him with lethal weapons, and fled. Police suspect some property dispute behind the murder.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).