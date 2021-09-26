Small steps, big changes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : After listening to the president of Kiribati on how the small island in the Pacific ocean is likely to submerge under the ocean with the surge in global warming, Yathaarth Murthy, a Class 10 student, grew concerned about the environment. This was the trigger to draw a vision to save Bengaluru from polluting water bodies. The 15-year-old has now been adjudged one among the 20 winners of the first-ever initiative in India – India 20 Under 20 – organised by White Canvas, a mentoring organisation that works closely with youngsters in India and is recognised by Niti Aayog.

“I was excited yet doubtful about my qualification for the India 20 under 20 because there were many other talented students in the competition. When I qualified, I was very happy and had a lot of emotions running through me,” says Murthy, who is also an ‘anthemologist’ and holds a record in the Limca Book of Records for being able to sing the national anthems of 260 countries. “My music teacher taught me four national anthems on the keyboard when I was 10 years old. I learnt the rest from YouTube,” adds Murthy.

The qualification for the India 20 under 20 competition followed a series of presentations before a panel of judges for upto eleven months. After six rounds, Murthy made the cut, for his work on sustainable development. In 2019, Murthy and his schoolmates revived a four-acre lake, off Bannerghatta Road. Although the lake revival project was a part of his school assignment, Murthy wanted to take the task to the next level. He managed to tag along with the ‘Lakeman of India’ Anand Malligavad and raised Rs 8.27 lakh through crowdfunding.

In 2020, this project was also presented to the United Nations officials and also to Syed Akbaruddin, who served as India’s permanent representative at the United Nations, New York. “I was moved after interacting with the president of Kiribati at a function in Vidhana Soudha in 2017. After learning how this country is going submerge soon under the ocean, I realised the climate crisis we are staring at. That is when I decided to take the plunge into climate activism,” says Murthy, who has also participated in climate protests in the city.

His qualification to the contest was also measured by his ‘works on giving back to the community’. During the pandemic, he organised ‘Housie For a Cause’, an online tambola game, and raised funds for Covid-19 relief work in Bengaluru. “I helped a group of women by distributing menstrual cups; I also raised Rs 8,000 for the Ruiru Rehabilitation Centre in Kenya which houses homeless and orphaned children,” says Murthy, who aspires to become a diplomat and represent India at the United Nations.