Woman’s fibroid tackled without hysterectomy

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many opt for hysterectomy or removal of the uterus when large fibroids are found in the uterus, a 35-year-old woman suffering from significant menorrhagia (excessive uterine bleeding) and had 15 cm large fibroid underwent “fibroid embolisation”, a minimally invasive procedure which is not much known about.

The woman dealt with severe cramps, pain and discomfort during her menstrual cycle for the past four years. The patient was suggested to undergo hysterectomy by some hospitals, however she was not convinced.

Traditionally, hysterectomy is widely accepted as the mainstay of treatment in case of large fibroid. However, it is major surgery and prevents a woman from childbearing throughout her life, and would not be the best option for young patients.

She then approached Manipal Hospital Whitefield. Dr MC Uthappa, Head - Interventional Radiology, Manipal Group of Hospitals Bangalore, said, “Uterine fibroids are benign, or non-cancerous growths. The larger fibroids can place pressure on the uterus and its blood vessels, causing excessive menstrual bleeding, periods lasting more than a week, pain in the pelvis, constipation, frequent urination, backache, leg pain, etc.”

Fibroid embolisation is a minimally invasive alternative to surgery, usually performed in an outpatient setting. It involves injecting embolic agents into the uterine arteries to block the blood supply to the fibroids, eventually causing them to shrink and die. It is not only a uterus-sparing procedure but also a safe and effective way to treat uterine fibroids.