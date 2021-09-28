STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Another building collapses in Bengaluru, residents moved to safety in the nick of time

Residents said cracks started appearing rapidly in the old building, which was constructed about 40 years ago

Published: 28th September 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

National Disaster Response Force personnel inspect the site after a three-storey building collapsed in Lakkasandra in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

National Disaster Response Force personnel inspect the site after a three-storey building collapsed in Lakkasandra in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a three-storey building collapsed in Lakkasandra, another building collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. A three-storey residential quarters of Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) employees located near Dairy Circle collapsed at around 9.30 am. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Residents said cracks started appearing rapidly in the old building, which was constructed about 40 years ago. The residents of the building that collapsed came out of their houses and alerted the neighbours. After all the residents moved to safety, the second and third floors crushed the first floor and collapsed.

ALSO READ: Building collapses, lucky escape for Bangalore Metro workers

It is alleged that BAMUL officials ignored the complaints of the residents about the dilapidated state of the building and their negligence was blamed for today's incident. Following the collapse of the building, residents of a few other buildings in the residential quarters have started moving out fearing that even those may collapse.

Fire and Emergency Service officials, police and BBMP staff have rushed to the scene following the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru BAMUL
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp