Another building collapses in Bengaluru, residents moved to safety in the nick of time

BENGALURU: A day after a three-storey building collapsed in Lakkasandra, another building collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. A three-storey residential quarters of Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) employees located near Dairy Circle collapsed at around 9.30 am. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Residents said cracks started appearing rapidly in the old building, which was constructed about 40 years ago. The residents of the building that collapsed came out of their houses and alerted the neighbours. After all the residents moved to safety, the second and third floors crushed the first floor and collapsed.

It is alleged that BAMUL officials ignored the complaints of the residents about the dilapidated state of the building and their negligence was blamed for today's incident. Following the collapse of the building, residents of a few other buildings in the residential quarters have started moving out fearing that even those may collapse.

Fire and Emergency Service officials, police and BBMP staff have rushed to the scene following the incident.