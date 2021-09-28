STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru stadium murder accused shot at

Published: 28th September 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

gun, firing

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rowdy arrested in connection with the murder of Aravind, who was hacked to death inside a referee’s room at the KSFA Football Stadium here on September 12, was shot at after he allegedly attacked a police team and tried to escape.

The Ashoknagar police had arrested Stalin recently and had taken him for a spot mahazar in the early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, Stalin allegedly attacked policemen and injured head constable Mahesh with a stone. Police Inspector Bolethin, who fired a warning shot, fired at Stalin when he did not yield, the police said. Stalin, a rowdy sheeter of KG Halli police station, has several cases including those of murder against him, the police added.

