Drawing a line

BENGALURU: After a hectic work day of consultations, Bengaluru-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr Mikki Singh often found herself dealing with insomnia. What followed was a constant sense of fatigue and restlessness. When it started affecting her mental health, Singh, on an impulse, started doodling. This, after she stumbled upon mandala art works and doodles on the internet.

“I came across a mandala art one night when I was struggling to fall asleep. Although I did not have any tools to work on the design on my own, I got hold of plates of different sizes and put it on paper and drew a mandala art. It was very calming and since then I started my journey with art,” says Singh, who discovered this hack in 2017.

According to Singh, artworks need concentration, focus and a steady hand. “The days I get upset, I always look forward to art. It helps me unwind and de-stress. I’m completely self-taught,” says Singh, the head of Bodycraft Spa, Salon and Clinic.

From using pencils to micro pens for artwork, Singh has come a long way. She looks for inspiration on sites like Pinterest after which she improvises on the designs.

“White is my favourite colour. I maintain a black and white template throughout my artwork. Tirupati Balaji temple, Indian mythological figures, sun signs, animals, geometric designs are some of the themes I work on. I usually add my own style by mixing doodle and mandala art,” says Singh, who also picked up the art of arranging flowers during the lockdown. “I do all of this only for fun. I do it when I need to unwind. And it’s a hobby that comes in handy during special occasions,” says Singh with a laugh.

Singh also draws some principles from her medical profession and applies them in her artwork. “As a cosmetologist, I like making people look good. I understand facial geometry very well. All of this aligns with my hobby,” says Singh, who is also an avid reader.

“I usually spend time on art work at nights when everybody is asleep and the surroundings are quiet. During the first lockdown, I felt like a hostage at home and was often frustrated and angry. That’s also a time when sketching came to my rescue,” adds Singh, who feels that soothing music in the background helps her creative juices flow.