Waves of change

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life, post retirement, can be as exciting as the working tenure is what this community project radio project goes to show. Seniors in Bengaluru, including those living at retirement homes, have now busied themselves in a new hobby — hosting a radio talk show. In addition to music, poetry, and mono acting, it also has segments on science.

Working with city-based community radio Sarathi Jhalak, the seniors have been writing songs, recalling old stories and putting together skits to keep listeners entertained. With four shows every week starting November, the six community radio stations will hear programmes that the senior citizens have worked on. Shamantha DS, who runs the all-women radio station, has been working with retirement homes to make this happen. Speaking to CE, Shamantha says, “This is a new initiative by the Department of Science and Technology in Delhi and Alagappa University in Tamil Nadu. The idea is also to empower senior citizens on science and technology as part of the ‘Scienceotaniment’ initiative.”

With the project named ‘Anubhav’, they have already recorded pilot videos with some of the senior citizens. Shamantha says, “When we went to a senior home called Manasum Avighna earlier this month and suggested the idea to them, they were ecstatic. We pitched the idea to them on Friday evening, and by Sunday morning, they had everything from the script to a patriotic song ready to be recorded.”

The idea behind the initiative is to keep the senior folk engaged. Shamantha says, “Those who live in senior homes may be elderly but they come with rich life experiences. Post-retirement, many assume they aren’t capable of doing a lot of things...but the truth is seniors only need an opportunity. They are more than eager to learn new skills. In fact, we realised this when we approached them for this project.”