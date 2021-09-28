STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Waves of change

Six community radio stations, including city-based Sarathi Jhalak, are part of a project to empower seniors on science, tech 

Published: 28th September 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Shamantha DS

Shamantha DS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life, post retirement, can be as exciting as the working tenure is what this community project radio project goes to show. Seniors in Bengaluru, including those living at retirement  homes, have now busied themselves in a new hobby — hosting a radio talk show. In addition to music, poetry, and mono acting, it also has segments on science. 

Working with city-based community radio Sarathi Jhalak, the seniors have been writing songs, recalling old stories and putting together skits to keep listeners entertained. With four shows every week starting November, the six community radio stations will hear programmes that the senior citizens have worked on. Shamantha DS, who runs the all-women radio station, has been working with retirement homes to make this happen. Speaking to CE, Shamantha says, “This is a new initiative by the Department of Science and Technology in Delhi and Alagappa University in Tamil Nadu. The idea is also to empower senior citizens on science and technology as part of the ‘Scienceotaniment’ initiative.” 

With the project named ‘Anubhav’, they have already recorded pilot videos with some of the senior citizens. Shamantha says, “When we went to a senior home called Manasum Avighna earlier this month and suggested the idea to them, they were ecstatic. We pitched the idea to them on Friday evening, and by Sunday morning, they had everything from the script to a patriotic song ready to be recorded.” 

The idea behind the initiative is to keep the senior folk engaged. Shamantha says, “Those who live in senior homes may be elderly but they come with rich life experiences. Post-retirement, many assume they aren’t capable of doing a lot of things...but the truth is seniors only need an opportunity. They are more than eager to learn new skills. In fact, we realised this when we approached them for this project.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp