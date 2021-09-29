Ex-mayor slams BBMP for not paying contract staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former mayor NR Ramesh on Tuesday accused BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta of not clearing wages of contract employees, and being partial in releasing funds, besides money swindling.

After submitting a memorandum to Gupta, Ramesh told the media that money was given to select agencies and people at his discretion, and not as per the law. He also accused the BBMP of failing to pay staff employed on contract basis, for many months.

Reacting to this, the BBMP was quick to release a clarification, stating, “Despite the pandemic in the last three months, Rs 909.52 crore has been given for various projects, and from April 2021 till date, Rs 625.52 crore has been released. This week, Rs 289 crore was released for various works.” It also states that money released this year is more than what was issued during the same period earlier.

As per the statement, Rs 441.56 crore was released till April 2021 and from April 2021 to date, Rs 245.22 crore was released. It also stated that all bills pertaining to Covid Care Centres (CCCs), cremation, hospitals, dialysis centres, drinking water facility and other such works have been paid.