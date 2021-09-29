STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Four, including two Iranians, held in Bengaluru for growing ganja

The Central Crime Branch  (CCB) police have arrested four suspects, including two Iranians, and have seized hydro ganja worth over Rs 1 crore.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch  (CCB) police have arrested four suspects, including two Iranians, and have seized hydro ganja worth over Rs 1 crore. The accused ordered ganja seeds on the dark web and grew the hydro ganja at a rented villa in Bidadi.

Javad Rostampour Ghotb Aldin (34) of Eagleton Golf Village and Shir Mohammadi Barogh (35) of Kaveri Nagar, both from Iran’s capital Tehran; and Mohammed Mohsin Uz Zaman (31) of Hegde Nagar and Mohsin Khan (30) of Frazer Town have been arrested. Two others, Pratheek Jain and Jitendra Jain, are absconding.

Police said the four were arrested following a tipoff that four persons had come in a car to sell drugs at Kaveri Nagar in DJ Halli. When questioned, they revealed that they ordered hydro ganja seeds on the dark web and grew the contraband using scientific methods and devices such as UV lights and LED lamps at a rented villa in Eagleton Gold Village. They also procured LSD strips on the dark web and sold the contraband to students, businessmen, and IT professionals.

“Investigation revealed that the two Iranians were staying illegally in the city, despite the expiry of their visas. Aldin was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and was named in two cases. We have seized 12.850 kg of hydro ganja, LSD strips, and ganja worth Rs 1 crore,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja Bengaluru
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp