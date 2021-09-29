Four, including two Iranians, held in Bengaluru for growing ganja

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested four suspects, including two Iranians, and have seized hydro ganja worth over Rs 1 crore. The accused ordered ganja seeds on the dark web and grew the hydro ganja at a rented villa in Bidadi.

Javad Rostampour Ghotb Aldin (34) of Eagleton Golf Village and Shir Mohammadi Barogh (35) of Kaveri Nagar, both from Iran’s capital Tehran; and Mohammed Mohsin Uz Zaman (31) of Hegde Nagar and Mohsin Khan (30) of Frazer Town have been arrested. Two others, Pratheek Jain and Jitendra Jain, are absconding.

Police said the four were arrested following a tipoff that four persons had come in a car to sell drugs at Kaveri Nagar in DJ Halli. When questioned, they revealed that they ordered hydro ganja seeds on the dark web and grew the contraband using scientific methods and devices such as UV lights and LED lamps at a rented villa in Eagleton Gold Village. They also procured LSD strips on the dark web and sold the contraband to students, businessmen, and IT professionals.

“Investigation revealed that the two Iranians were staying illegally in the city, despite the expiry of their visas. Aldin was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and was named in two cases. We have seized 12.850 kg of hydro ganja, LSD strips, and ganja worth Rs 1 crore,” police said.