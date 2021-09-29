By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is always a reason we begin something new and the only way to do it is to start from scratch. I met Luke at a point when I was tired of running in circles, the constant yo-yo of my weight, the need to stay a certain size (for the unforgiving camera). I have tried every diet under the sun, but the thing with diets is that they only work as long as you stick to the course. Once you are off, you tend to go back to square one. I repeat again: I have tried many diet plans, and I can tell you from experience, all diets work if you follow them.

What I was looking for was a plan that was personally sustainable and didn’t make me feel guilty for indulging, every now and then, in my favourite kind of food. While settling on a plan, I realized my main issue (and this is a little embarrassing for me to divulge) was constipation. What puzzled me the most was that I was leading quite a disciplined lifestyle to have this gut issue. This got me to comprehend as to how I want my life to be hereafter, whether to live with it or make the right yet sustainable nutritional changes. There is always a ‘why’ and a ‘how’ in every story. The ‘why’ is exactly what I mentioned, and the ‘how’ was an interesting discovery. A combined effort of the guidelines I was given (similar to what you are about to read in this book) and serious self-discovery.

Eliminate and Inculcate

We all have patterns. We must continue with the ones that are good, and the ones that aren’t need to be loved, accepted, and then of course, ushered out the door, like an amicable breakup. Luke meets you with positivity and energy that definitely provides the first big push you need. His constant ability to focus on the root cause of the problem anchored my journey.

The problems I struggled with had simple household remedies. Detoxification and elimination are everything when it comes to good health, good hair, weight loss, clear skin and anti-ageing. And I was introduced to oil pulling. Now I feel like I haven’t brushed my teeth if I don’t do oil pulling. It has become a ritual. The challenging part was to train the mind to let go and take a large chill pill so that it could help my body do an efficient job digesting food and keeping my system clean.

I met Luke after a big dietary change. I had turned vegetarian after eating meat all my life. I was prepared for a meal plan, but Luke helped rid me of my addiction to diet soda. Today, all of this is history. Now, I hate the taste of artificial sweeteners, and my cornerstone problem no longer exists. Luke has had a profound influence on how I look at nutrition and, more importantly, the life process around it.

Mantra

I often receive compliments for my skin and body. Friends and fans generally wonder: What’s the big deal? She is blessed with it; actors have it easy, and they have money to access the best treatments; there is barely any hard work. I do feel blessed, but my health is purely an outcome of natural nourishment, habits, and regimen. The big discipline is to keep moving.

Exercise and yoga have been a huge part of my routine and have helped me achieve balance in life. Even though there are days when I spend long hours shooting, I make sure to cram in a little yoga or a quick circuit to keep the happy hormones flowing. Again, exercise but do not overtrain. You don’t have to punish yourself; stay humble, and respect your body. Just because a person your age can do a particular workout doesn’t mean you have to follow suit. You have to compete with the reflection in the mirror.

— Tamannaah

(Excerpted with permission from Back to the Roots by Luke Coutinho and Tamannaah, Penguin Random House India)