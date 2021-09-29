STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of Covid victims to get Rs 1.5 lakh

For claiming the compensation under the state’s SSS, the victim should have been an earning member of the family and above 18 years of age.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for enhanced payment of ex-gratia compensation to families of Covid-19 dead after the Centre announced its component to be paid through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

While Below Poverty Line (BPL) families will get Rs 1 lakh compensation under Karnataka’s Sandhya Suraksha Scheme (SSS), Rs 50,000 will be paid through the SDRF as per Central government guidelines on providing compensation to families of the Covid-19 dead, regardless of their economic status.

As per the revised guidelines, BPL families can claim Rs 1,50,000 if they have lost one person to Covid-19. In case two people have died in a family, that family can claim an amount of Rs 2,00,000, as the Centre’s component allows Rs 50,000 per dead individual to be claimed by the deceased’s family.

As per the guidelines, to claim the compensation from the state’s SSS or the Centrally-sponsored SDRF, the Covid deceased’s family should produce a valid death certificate which states that the person died due to Covid-19.

For claiming the compensation under the state’s SSS, the victim should have been an earning member of the family and above 18 years of age. The family members must produce a medical certificate or a certificate issued by Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee.

Families which do not have death certificates or relevant documents, can approach the deputy commissioners in their respective districts while making their ex-gratia claims. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that there would be no change in the government’s decision to provide Rs 1 lakh compensation under SSS to help poor families who have lost earning members to Covid-19. Karnataka was among the first states to announce compensation, but the State Government faced criticism over the delay in payments.

