Not again! Residents rush out, quarters collapse in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a three-storey building collapsed in Lakkasandra, the dilapidated quarters of the Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) employees, located near Dairy Circle, collapsed around 9.25am on Tuesday. Nine families had a miraculous escape as they ran out to safety sensing danger, after cracks appeared rapidly and the building looked shaky.

The G+2 building was constructed more than 35 years ago. The first and second floors crushed the ground floor of J4 block, which has three houses on each floor, and collapsed, minutes after the residents rushed out. Balakrishna, who had lived on the first floor of the building for 20 years, told TNIE, “As my wife had gone to our village, I was alone at home.

At 8.30am, I went to have breakfast at my daughter’s house nearby, when I got a call from my neighbour saying the building was shaking, and asking me to come immediately. I rushed to see that all the inmates had come down. Within minutes, the first and second floors collapsed on to the ground floor. I was so shocked, my legs just gave way.”

Another resident, Keshava Murthy, said they were worried since Monday night, as cracks were appearing and the ceiling was flaking. “One of the families living on the ground floor left last night itself, sensing danger. In the morning, engineers were called in. Around 8.30am, the inmates were asked to leave the building. We hurriedly left our houses, leaving our things behind, and the building collapsed within an hour,” Murthy said.

Manjunath, who had vacated the house on the second floor about six months ago after retirement, had come to see what had happened. “Nobody anticipated that it will collapse. When we were living here, problems were attended to immediately. But the roof leaked whenever it rained, and it was growing dilapidated.”

BAMUL has made arrangements for residents rendered homeless to stay in vacant houses in other blocks in the quarters. The incident has created fear among the 185 families living here, as all the buildings are in a similar condition. Fire & Emergency department officials said work to remove debris will commence on Wednesday. The staff also rescued two pets from the building after the collapse.

House owner arrested

Adugodi police arrested Suresh, owner of the three-storey building that collapsed in Lakkasandra on Tuesday. Suresh was booked for negligence and endangering the lives of others.

‘Submit report on unsafe buildings in 30 days’

Bengaluru: In the wake of the rising cases of building collapse or cracks, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said that directions have been issued to zonal and joint commissioners to submit old reports of all vulnerable and dilapidated buildings of the city within two days.

Speaking to the media, he said that a time of 30 days has been given to complete the survey of all the sites in the city and submit a report. Gupta said that he has called for a meeting of the officials on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. Asked if there are 194 dilapidated sites in the city as per the 2019 survey, Gupta said that the numbers need to be ascertained and for this, a meeting has been called.

He also accepted when it was pointed out that some structures need attention like the Shanthinagar PWD quarters, Chamarajpet police quarters, pourakarmikas quarters near the Corporation. “These kinds of incidents should not happen, so I have asked the officials to submit a report within 30 days. I am also told that notices were served. The status of the notices and follow up actions are also being ascertained from the officials,” Gupta said.