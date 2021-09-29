Put on hold for pandemic, paediatric heart surgeries on rise in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the pandemic situation the number of Paediatric cardiac surgeries conducted in state has gone up and several more are in the pipeline. Sanjeevini Hospitals claim that they alone have performed 4,200 child heart surgeries, and Jayadeva Hospital conducted 500 paediatric surgeries.

Many patients, both paediatric and adult, had to keep cardiac treatment in abeyance due to Covid-19. Doctors claim there was a reduction of nearly 75 per cent in elective surgeries due to the lockdown, restrictions in inter-district travel to tertiary care centres in major cities, and also financial constraints.

“Many poor and needy children, who were vulnerable to both Congenital Heart Disease and Covid, had to wait for their surgeries due to the pandemic,” explained Dr Snehal Kulkarni, head of Paediatric Cardiology, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Group of Hospitals.

Doctors explain that Child Heart Disease (CHD) is one of the most common reasons for high mortality rate among children, and a study done in 2018, which was published in the Lancet, showed that Karnataka is one of the states with the highest number of children born with CHD every year. Without medical or surgical care, over 25 per cent of these children die before their first birthday.

Stressing on the need for early diagnosis of cardiac problems, Dr Manjunath CN, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, insists that paediatricians play a major role, and recognition of early symptoms like recurrent cough, fever, failure to gain weight, have to be taken as hints to check for heart ailments in a child.