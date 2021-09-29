STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Warming up

Post the second wave, there’s a change in fitness mantra with sleep patterns, diet, and strength training having taken precedence

Published: 29th September 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Lifestyle coach Wanita Ashok now focuses on multi-dimensional skills training

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has brought about several changes, including the way coaches are approaching ways to keep fit. While exercise, diet and sleep (in that order) were the top 3 ways to stay healthy, coaches are now focusing on those, albeit in reverse order. So, sleep patterns, diet, and strength training have taken precedence post the second wave of the  Covid-19 pandemic.

According to fitness coaches, the second wave of the pandemic has opened doors to a host of health issues, including insomnia, laziness, weight gain, joint pain, among others which demands a more systematic and strict fitness routine. For those who have recovered from Covid, coaches are advising clients to take it slow.  Rakesh HK, founder and managing director of WE Fitness, Health and Wellness Centre, believes that working from home is leading to disturbed sleep hours. 

“A lot of people are experiencing excess sleep which is leading to food cravings, hormonal imbalance, all of which ultimately result in increased toxins. Body weight exercises like squats, lunges, slow walking, push-and-pull, twist-and-turn are reinforced during the fitness sessions... all of this helps them get back in shape,” says Rakesh, who has noticed that people have low energy levels on the whole and are quitting recreational activities like badminton and tennis.

Wanitha Ashok, Fit India Ambassador and Bengaluru-based health and lifestyle coach, finds that people aren’t returning to exercise sessions post the pandemic. “Laziness has taken over. People have become comfortable and I see a laid-back approach. Fitness levels have dropped,” says Ashok, adding that mind and body workouts along with skill-based cardio improve the quality of day-to-day life. “The training module is now focused mostly on multi-dimensional skills training, including neuro-muscular integrity, balance, coordination, mental agility, physical agility. 

Belly fat issues seem to be a common problem, but there is no spot reduction,” says Ashok, who suggests 
slow cardio practises for those who have recovered from the virus.According to Vinay Kumar, a city-based independent fitness coach, people are confined to their homes and worry about going to gyms in light of the looming third wave. “My trainees are hardly coming to gyms and fitness studios fearing the possible third wave. A lot of people prefer body weight and balancing exercises and choose to do it at home,” says Kumar. 

Sindhu Jain, a homemaker and fitness enthusiast, says, “After getting infected from Covid-19 in December, my body did not respond to my usual fitness routine. However, I managed to get back to normalcy only after I started doing slow cardio, strength training and eating a balanced diet which was mostly home-cooked food.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp