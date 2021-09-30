STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nigerian actor arrested in Bengaluru for peddling drugs

The KG Halli police have arrested a Nigerian actor on charges of drug peddling and have seized hashish oil worth Rs 7.5 lakh.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The KG Halli police have arrested a Nigerian actor on charges of drug peddling and have seized hashish oil worth Rs 7.5 lakh. The accused, Chekwume Malvin (45), a resident of Bhattarahalli near KR Puram, hails from the Delta state in Nigeria. He has acted as an extra in over 20 movies, including ‘Vishwaroopam’, ‘Singham’, ‘Paramathma’, and ‘Anna Bond’.

Malvin was arrested near the HBR Layout BDA Complex, where he had allegedly gone to sell drugs. The police seized 250 ml of hashish oil and 15 grams of MDMA, totally worth Rs 8 lakh, and other articles from him.

“Malvin learnt acting at the New York Film Academy, Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, in 2006. He claimed he has acted in three Nollywood (Nigerian) movies. He came to India several years ago on a medical visa and took up a two-month acting course at NYFA, Mumbai. Later, he started acting in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam movies as an extra,” the police said.

“He was living in Bengaluru for the last few years and was peddling drugs in his circle of customers to make easy money,” the police added.

