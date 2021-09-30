STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Resurvey dilapidated buildings, says BBMP 

The Palike is already in possession of a survey done in 2019, but civic body officials seem to have failed to adequately act upon it.

Published: 30th September 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The collapse of two buildings in Bengaluru on two consecutive days has jolted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into action to identify dilapidated and vulnerable buildings and list those that need to be demolished across the city. The Palike is already in possession of a survey done in 2019, but civic body officials seem to have failed to adequately act upon it.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said that directions have been issued to all engineers, zonal and joint commissioners to conduct a resurvey of all the dilapidated and vulnerable buildings in the city and to submit a report within 15 days. 

A three-storey staff quarters which
collapsed on Tuesday | Shriram BN

After holding a meeting with the officials, a day after the second building collapsed near Dairy Circle, Gupta said as per the earlier survey conducted in 2019, notices had been issued to 185 buildings and 10 of them were demolished. 

BBMP seeks list of builders, contractors

Since it was found that most buildings were not covered in the survey, including the one which collapsed on Tuesday as well as many other government buildings, he said a resurvey has been ordered to identify dilapidated buildings and list those that need to be demolished.

He said that directions have also been issued to make a list of contractors and builders who built those structures and also identify contractors to demolish the buildings. He has directed the officials to issue notices to owners of all vulnerable and dilapidated buildings across Bengaluru and visit each of those buildings, including government and private properties.

Officials from the Disaster Management Cell, which functions within the BBMP, however said that a resurvey is not required. The 2019 survey report will be adequate to take necessary action to prevent further collapse of buildings, they added.

Gupta, on his part, justified the resurvey and said that the 2019 report had ignored the extent of vulnerability of government buildings and had not assessed whether any needed to be demolished.
Asked why the BBMP was not sharing details of the 2019 report, Gupta said he will talk to the BBMP chief engineer and others, and ask them to share the details soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP  Bengaluru
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp