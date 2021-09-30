Resurvey dilapidated buildings, says BBMP 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The collapse of two buildings in Bengaluru on two consecutive days has jolted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into action to identify dilapidated and vulnerable buildings and list those that need to be demolished across the city. The Palike is already in possession of a survey done in 2019, but civic body officials seem to have failed to adequately act upon it.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said that directions have been issued to all engineers, zonal and joint commissioners to conduct a resurvey of all the dilapidated and vulnerable buildings in the city and to submit a report within 15 days.

A three-storey staff quarters which

collapsed on Tuesday | Shriram BN

After holding a meeting with the officials, a day after the second building collapsed near Dairy Circle, Gupta said as per the earlier survey conducted in 2019, notices had been issued to 185 buildings and 10 of them were demolished.

BBMP seeks list of builders, contractors

Since it was found that most buildings were not covered in the survey, including the one which collapsed on Tuesday as well as many other government buildings, he said a resurvey has been ordered to identify dilapidated buildings and list those that need to be demolished.

He said that directions have also been issued to make a list of contractors and builders who built those structures and also identify contractors to demolish the buildings. He has directed the officials to issue notices to owners of all vulnerable and dilapidated buildings across Bengaluru and visit each of those buildings, including government and private properties.

Officials from the Disaster Management Cell, which functions within the BBMP, however said that a resurvey is not required. The 2019 survey report will be adequate to take necessary action to prevent further collapse of buildings, they added.

Gupta, on his part, justified the resurvey and said that the 2019 report had ignored the extent of vulnerability of government buildings and had not assessed whether any needed to be demolished.

Asked why the BBMP was not sharing details of the 2019 report, Gupta said he will talk to the BBMP chief engineer and others, and ask them to share the details soon.